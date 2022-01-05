Goldman Sachs Forecasts Bitcoin May Hit $ 100,000 by Beating Gold

The growth would be possible thanks to the demand that will not be affected despite the fact that the consumption of real resources of your network could make it difficult for its institutional adoption.

The forecasts of the investment banking and securities group Goldman Sachs reveal that a wider adoption of cryptocurrencies will see bitcoin continue to increase its market share to the detriment of gold, a fact that will allow the price of the digital currency hit $ 100,000, Bloomberg reports.

According to the note sent to clients by Zach Pandl, the group’s co-director of global strategy for currencies and emerging markets, the float-adjusted market capitalization of bitcoin is just below the $ 700 billion, which represents a twenty % of the ‘store of value’ market.

This market, for its part, consists of bitcoin and gold, whose available value for investment is about 2.6 trillion dollars, they point out from Goldman Sachs.

In this context, if bitcoin’s ‘store of value’ market share “hypothetically” grows at fifty % over the next five years, its price could exceed $ 100,000 with an annualized compound return of 17 or 18%, Pandl explains.

Bitcoin, which is currently trading at about $ 46,487, according to data from the CoinDesk portal, grew close to 60% last year and peaked at $ 68,990 in November. The growth of the digital currency would be possible thanks to the demand that will not be affected despite the fact that the consumption of real resources of its network could make it difficult or impossible for the institutional adoption of bitcoin.