Goodbye Silvia Pinal? Alejandra Guzmán, in mourning: Says goodbye to loved one with an emotional message

Mexico City.- The famous singer Alejandra Guzman shocked all his admirers and fans of the social networks because a few hours ago he reported that he was mourning after his renowned mother, Silvia Pinal, was hospitalized in an emergency due to Covid-19.

However, it is not about any member of her family and as is known, the leading actress of Televisa he is already at home, with mild symptoms and on the verge of overcoming this disease.

Through your official account Instagram, the mother of Frida sofia announced the death from the music producer Cesar Ceja and he dedicated an emotional farewell message to him, in addition to sharing a photograph where he appears with him in the studio.

Rest In Peace @cesarcejamusic … have a good rock trip “, wrote Alejandra.

The also Mexican singer-songwriter and musician was well loved by the entertainment industry and other artists with whom he worked, such as Ana Torroja, Paty Cantú and his ex-girlfriend. Mon LaferteThey did not hesitate to use their social networks to honor his memory.

It is even known that César co-wrote with Mon Laferte several of his successful songs such as Torment, Alone with my monsters and the acclaimed My good love. It is also said that the Chilean dedicated the subject to him Your lack of wanting.

