Goodbye to acting? Erika Buenfil ‘leaves’ Televisa and goes to the United States with her son

Las Vegas, United States.- Erika Buenfil surprised his followers after last Monday, January 3, he shared several Photographs of herself in U.S… could he be leaving acting? These are the details.

Last Monday, January 4, Erika Buenfil revealed that she had moved away from the forums of Televisa to enjoy some deserved holidays in the company of his son, Nicolas Buenfil and the rest of your family, with whom he has been seen quite smiling in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This year has been full of projects for the ‘TikTok Queen‘, among his recurring participations in Comedy central, Who is the Mask? and with the end of Overcome the Past, soap opera in which he shared cameras with Angelique boyer, Sebastián Rulli and Ana Pau, with whom he seems to have developed the best relationship.

Undoubtedly this trip has helped her to spend more time in the company of her beloved son, Nicolás Buenfil, with whom she has been seen to be very close in each of the photographs she has shared and the actress enjoys going out for a walk with the young man, which he has made clear in other publications.

