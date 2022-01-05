Goodbye ‘VLA’: After 16 years on Televisa and joining ‘Hoy’, actress fails on TV Azteca and leaves the air

Mexico City.- A beloved actress, who spent 16 years in Televisa soap operas and was in the Today program, leaves famous show Aztec TV and dismiss in social networks.

Is about Natalia Juarez, who debuted in the melodramas of the San Ángel company when I was just a child, participating in unforgettable productions such as Alegrijes and rebujos Y Hurrah for the children!.

In the latter, Natalia gave life to the endearing and capricious’Simoneta‘. After several years of absence, in 2018 he had his last project on Televisa in For loving without law.

In addition, he attended the forum of the Today program that same year to congratulate the protagonist of Hurrah for the children!, Andrea Legarreta, In his birthday. Natalia lived with the rest of the cast almost 20 years after the original broadcast.

Just a few months ago, Natalia left in shock when she was confirmed as the new talent in TV Azteca, as he joined the new dance reality show Everybody dance, conducted by Ingrid Coronado every Saturday.

The actress was chosen as captain of the Modernos García familyHowever, sadly this weekend they were eliminated from the competition and went off the air, as the public did not give them the votes they needed to stay.

In your account InstagramNatalia thanked her for the time she was on the broadcast and said goodbye to the public, assuring that she was closing a very happy cycle.

I started the year very happy working @aztecauno but also closing this cycle in ‘Todos a baile’. We had beautiful and very funny moments. Thanks for everything I shared with you @modernosgarcia “.

It is unknown what Natalia’s next job could be and if she could return to Televisa or stay at TV Azteca, however, a few weeks ago she visited Come the joy and the public asked her to stay as the driver, until she replaced Laura G.

Source: Instagram @nattaliajz, @vengalaalegriatva and @aztecauno, YouTube channel of Programa Hoy