Goodbye ‘VLA’: After Chapoy’s veto, the host betrays TV Azteca with Televisa and joins ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- A controversial ex-driver of Come the joywho would have finished banned from TV Azteca by order of the owner of Windowing Pati chapoy, go back to Today program from Televisa as a guest host.

It’s about the Cuban controversy Rachel Bigorra, who participated in the second season of The Stars Dance Today with Francisco Gattorno like their dance partner, however, they were eliminated within a few weeks by failing to measure up.

As you will remember, in 2019 Bigorra made headlines by starring in a tremendous media fight with his then friend Daniel Bisogno. Both he and Pati exhibited the Cuban woman on the air and mentioned that she had sold notes to magazines about the driver’s personal life.

Both ended up feuding and their relationship broke up without fix, however, Bigorra has told her truth and assures that she is not guilty of anything and that all that “war dirty“Against him was a” smokescreen “to hide Bisogno’s alleged sexual orientation.

Raquel began her career in Televisa when she arrived in Mexico, however, she joined the ranks of TV Azteca in 2010 and joined the cast of Come the Alegría, where it came from in 2014.

Bigorra was said to have exclusivity contract with Ajusco until 2020, however, since 2019 he was not seen in any program of the company after the scandal in which he starred. Even, even in Come the joy they exhibited and criticized it.

However, it turns out that this Wednesday, January 5, Bigorra will be the guest host of the most watched morning on open television in Mexico, despite having been criticized in that forum last year by Tania Rincon (then as a guest) and Galilea Montijo.

After being designated as “the Cuban who tells everything” during a dynamic, for her scandals with various celebrities such as Ingrid Coronado Y Poncho de Anda (with whom he worked in Come the joy), now Raquel will replace Galilea Montijo already Andrea Legarreta.

And esque several headlines are still on vacation, so the full cast is expected until Monday, January 10.

Source: Instagram @programahoy and @rbigorra, Venga la Alegría and Ventaneando YouTube Channel