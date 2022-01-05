Google Photos updates your mobile data backup with a new daily limit

Another novelty in the backup with mobile data of Google Photos is that it will no longer allow you to exclude the videos from it.

Despite the fact that it has recently become paid, Google Photos is still one of the most popular Google applications among the vast majority of Android mobile users and a good proof of this is that a large number of them have decided contract one of the Google One payment plans so that you can continue backing up your photos with this application.

Now, thanks to the guys at 9to5Google, we have learned that Google Photos updated your mobile data backup with a new daily limit that will prevent you from using up the GB of your rate with this backup.

So you can set a daily limit on backup with mobile data from Google Photos

Until now, when you activated the backup of Google Photos you could enable the use of mobile data for it and thus not having to wait to be connected to a Wi-Fi network for your photos and videos to be backed up, but you couldn’t set any data limits.

This is no longer the case, because the big G app now allows you set a daily data limit for backing up your photos and videos, allowing you to choose between the following options:

No data

5 MB

10 MB

30 MB

Unlimited

For activate this daily limit in the backup with mobile data of Google Photos you just have to follow the following steps:

Open the Google Photos app on your Android smartphone

Click on your profile picture icon located in the upper right part of the application

located in the upper right part of the application Click on the option Photo settings

Access the section Backup and sync

Click on the option Use of mobile data

Select daily data limit that interests us

Another novelty that comes with this update is that You will no longer be able to delete videos from Google Photos backup with mobile data as you could do before, since this option has disappeared.

