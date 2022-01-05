He had cancer: After asking for alms to live, Televisa actress gives tragic news drowned in tears

Mexico City.- The actress Diana Golden, who currently has no project in Televisa after spending 31 years in the TV soaps, give one tragic news and dresses in mourning.

As you will recall, the ex-wife of Alfredo Adame caused controversy in full Covid-19 pandemic when she was caught asking for financial aid in the form of pantry after run out of income after months of unemployment.

Blessed be God, I am very grateful for the help that both ANDI and ANDA have given us because otherwise, I don’t know how I could have survived. It is a penalty to steal and to be caught, and the food is also delicious. I have four months without working like all the actors, “he said then.

Now, the actress who a few months ago participated in the series of Aztec TV A day to live, drowned in tears when he recounted the hard moment he is currently going through after losing his partner because of the Cancer.

Through social networks, he wrote that he is in mourning for the departure of his beloved little dog named Malka.

My beloved Malka, my queen left today for the heaven of the dogs which is ours … I loved her with all my soul until today she left … Cancer did not let her live. Rest in peace my beautiful Malka …… Baruch Dayan to emet …. I am very sad about his departure or significance. #amoalosanimales #amoalosperros “.

The Colombian actress said she was extremely devastated after the loss of her dog and added: “Rest in peace my beautiful girl …. Oh God …. How it hurts.”

Also, shortly before his death, Golden counted for Gossip no like that he no longer wanted to see her suffer anymore and planned to put her to sleep. Drowned in tears, mentioned:

They have to sleep my dog, who is invaded with cancer and she didn’t want to eat anymore and she’s very sick, so I’m here crying, I’m going on vacation on Thursday and I’m waiting for the vet to check her and put her to sleep at once. ”

As you will recall, Golden confessed a few months ago to Windowing that already has everything ready for his deathHe even commented on how he would like to die, shocking everyone.

The actress confessed that she would like to die in a small town in Mexico and just like the Mexican diva did Maria Felix. He also shared that he already has his will in order.

I want to die like my mother or like ‘La Doña’, on her birthday, asleep in her bed (…) I have everything arranged, everything is for my nephew Alejandro who lives in Miami, son of my older brother who already passed away”.

Source: Instagram @ diana.goldenberg, Chisme No Like YouTube Channel and Edén Dorantes