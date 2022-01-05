He will not retire at the Los Angeles Lakers, but at the Cleveland Cavaliers

There are executives within the league ensuring that the King would not be willing to “sacrifice his body” for the lagoons and that the current present of the Ohioans has him “in love”.

Although at 37 he seems to be further away than ever from retirement, the reality is that he Lebron James the moment is approaching to leave the National Basketball Association (NBA), and all suggest that he will do it defending Los angeles lakers. Well, almost all of them.

With a current contract until June 2023, with a total salary of $ 85.6 million, it seems that the King He would be in a position to sign a new agreement, which many say could be the last as an active player, although doubts appear as to where he will do it.

While last summer, LeBron stated on the podcast SmartLess that “I hope I can finish my career with the Lakers. Whatever years they are, if they are four, five, six, whatever they are, seven. I love being in Los Angeles, my family loves being in Los Angeles“, There are people within the NBA who do not believe him.

Biggest secret about LeBron James’ future revealed



The Spanish newspaper ACE made known the opinion of a league executive, who revealed “worst kept secret in the league, the worst secret. The worst kept secret of his career“, which would put the power forward where he began his basketball career: Cleveland Cavaliers.

“LeBron wants to go back to Cleveland. He’s in love with the youth, the training, and building the squad there. He has stayed out in Los Angeles. He is no longer willing to sacrifice his body for this team“, said this NBA manager.