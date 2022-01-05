Health reports six new deaths from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico

The Health Department reported this Wednesday six new deaths as a result of COVID-19, which raised the accumulated total in this line to 3,324.

Through a tweet, the agency indicated that two of the deceased were not vaccinated against the virus, although all had pre-existing health conditions. The ages and regions of residence of the deceased were not published in this preliminary report.

On the other hand, the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased to 539, which translates to 29 more patients than yesterday, according to the agency’s preliminary report.

Health reported that Of the total hospitalized, 83 are pediatric patients, seven less than yesterday. The rest of the breakdown of intensive patients will be published at noon.

The number of hospitalized patients reported today by the agency represents the highest total registered in this line since December 23, 2020, when the number was at 537, according to the data portal of the professor in biostatistics at Harvard University, Rafael Irizarry.

Meanwhile, Salud reported a preliminary positivity rate of 36.23%, which is three percentage points more than yesterday.

If the percentage in this line is confirmed, it would imply the highest figure that has been reported on the island since the emergency began. The World Health Organization (WHO) established that the percentage, relatively, safer in this statistic is 5%.

The official positivity rate, as well as data on probable and confirmed cases, including the demographics of deaths, will be published in the full Health report at noon.