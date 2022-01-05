HERE, TODAY’s logic puzzle | The viral challenge that not everyone can overcome: locate the chocolate cups without chocolates in the image | Visual riddle | MEXICO

All the visual puzzles that have a high level of difficulty are destined for success on Facebook and other social networks. That is a reality. Precisely, this time we bring you a viral challenge which is very popular. Not everyone is capable of overcoming it. What does it consist of? You must locate the chocolate cups without chocolates in the image.

Televisa newscasts was in charge of creating the challenge presented in this note. He posted it on his website a few days ago. To be exact, on December 27, 2021. Since that date, many users have been encouraged to participate, but few have said “I made it”.

Because of this, we recommend that you pay close attention to the details of the illustration. Do not stress looking for, because there is no time limit to claim victory in this riddle visual. The only thing that really matters is that you have a good time.

Image of the viral challenge 2022

Can you find the cups of chocolate without chocolates in this illustration? (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)

Visual puzzle answer

In total there are three cups of chocolate without chocolates. Finding them, as we have already made clear lines above, is not an easy thing to do. That is why below we will indicate where they are in the image.

Here are the mugs of chocolate without chocolates. (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)

What is a viral challenge?

A viral challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists of finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some do not. They are also known as challenges, visual tests, visual or logical puzzles.

What is the origin of viral challenges?

Viral challenges were created in order to amuse people. They gained popularity in social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid infections, stayed in their respective homes. This is where they saw visual puzzles as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.