His dance in New Year that clears injury doubts

Four days after Cruz Azul makes its official debut in the Grita México Clausura 2022 Tournament, one of the big problems for Juan Reynoso points to the offensive, since with the imminent departure of Jonathan Rodríguez for the moment all the responsibility points to the youth squad and youth Santiago Gimenez.

That is why the 20-year-old footballer set off the alarms in Machine during the last friendly match of preparation that the cement team played against Pumas, in University City, since according to the report of the TUDN journalist, Adrián Esparza, he went to the dressing room with the doctor after presenting some discomfort.

And although he warned that it was not expected nothing serious, Own Santi Giménez dispelled the last doubts during the New Years celebrations, since he was very animated dancing bachata in the company of his girlfriend Fernanda Serrano, with what would completely rule out any type of injury that prevents you from being in the Cruz Azul’s debut next Saturday, against Xolos.

It was the Mexican actress herself who shared the memorable moment through her account Instagram, where he is observed she and the celestial canterano dancing bachata, to the rhythm of ‘Indecent Proposal’ by Romeo Santos, and in which the ‘Baby‘looks perfect moving the hips and feet to perfection; further, Santi returned to practice at La Noria this Monday and trained alongside the team.

But that’s not all, because as an extra in the same video, in the background you can see to the cement idol, Christian Giménez, who seconds later becomes the protagonist of the dance, because he is also dancing bachata with her sister during the celebration of the family Gimenez to receive the 2022.