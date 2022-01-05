Homeowners affected by covid can request help

With Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement, homeowners will be able to qualify for a Mortgage Relief Fund if they lack the means due to the pandemic.

“We are very grateful to the governor for supporting the program, because that will help thousands of people who are at risk of losing their homes,” said Cristian Salazar, Communications Director, Sustainable Neighborhoods.

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is a $ 539 million federal program that will help struggling homeowners to make their home payments.

Most of these people have lost their jobs, while others have had spending adjustments on their homes, making it impossible to pay their debts.

Since the start of the pandemic, some homeowners have been at risk of having their homes confiscated for non-payment.

Eligible individuals will receive up to $ 50,000 in assistance that would help them pay up to six months in advance.

“It’s a lot of money but there is a lot of need … for back taxes for back taxes to cover payments for manufactured homes,” Salazar added.

Leaders of the Sustainable Neighborhoods organization, which have helped New Yorkers apply for the fund, say the process is simple.

They will only have to present proof of ownership, income documentation, proof that they have been behind in payments and their identification.

Homeowners with an income equal to or less than 100 percent of the area median income are also eligible to apply.

The assistance is a five-year grant and you will only have to repay if the homeowner sells the home within these years. Otherwise it will be completely forgiven.

To date, 8 thousand families have benefited from this fund and there is still time for those who want to apply because there is no deadline.

This can be done by visiting the nyhomeownerfund.org website or by calling 844-776-9423 where you can request information in Spanish.

“We hope that many more will apply for help because there is a lot of need in this state,” Salazar said.

