Hospitals Already Have More Covid Patients Than at Fourth and Fifth Wave Peaks | Society

The sixth wave of covid has already fully entered Spanish hospitals, where there are 12,942 patients with coronavirus. Revenue growth is slower than in previous waves and the share of severe cases with respect to diagnoses, much lower. But a very high number of infections this week has resulted in a number of hospitalized patients exceeding the peak of the fourth and fifth waves, which were around 10,500. The occupation of the ICU, where there were 1,983 admitted this Tuesday, is already close to that of the summer wave (2,031), and is gradually approaching that of the fourth (2,356).

At the moment these are manageable figures. They vary greatly depending on the territories and there are already some stressed hospitals that have had to suspend non-urgent surgeries, but most have not reached that situation. The problem is that the wave continues to grow with a force never seen during the previous waves (117,775 new cases this Tuesday, to reach a cumulative incidence of 2,434 diagnoses per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days), which augurs complicated weeks, both in the plants as in the intensive care units, where the peak of income comes a couple of weeks behind the reported cases.

Since the pandemic began, one of the great objectives of the health authorities was to prevent a health collapse. Beyond protecting the most vulnerable from what could be a fatal disease for them, the mantra of flattening the curve was given to avoid the critical situation of the first wave: saturated hospitals, triages for the admission of patients with more hope to survive and monographic attention to a single disease that neglected all the others.

The lower severity of the sixth wave – largely due to the effect of the vaccines and, it is not known to what extent, due to the lower intrinsic severity of the omicron variant – has led the central government and most of the regional governments not to impose blunt social limitations. The measures that help prevent infections are also a blow to an economy that has not raised its head for almost two years.

The bet is that the health system will not collapse. Or that, if it does, it may be manageable. To see if the stake is the winner, we will still have to wait a few weeks. The specialists consulted believe that some hospitals may reach the limit by the end of this month. The mathematical model of Álex Arenas, physicist and professor at the Rovira i Virgili University of Tarragona, indicates that cases may begin to decrease from mid-January, so that ICU occupancy can continue to grow for between two and three weeks plus.

The saturation of the system depends on two variables that are not yet clear: how many people will be infected and what percentage of them will require hospitalization and intensive care.

There is still room to attend to many more patients: in the third wave, which marked the highest figures, there were more than 32,000 admitted to the ward for covid and almost 4,900 in ICU (there is no record of this statistic for the first wave) . But those statistics were synonymous with collapse in many places in Spain. The figures published by the Ministry of Health can be misleading. According to them, 10.58% of hospital beds are occupied by patients with covid (some of them may have covid but have been admitted for other pathologies, something that does not appear differentiated in official statistics), which may seem little, but it is a very high portion for a single disease. The percentage amounts to 21.35% of intensive care posts (here they are all due to covid), from which it can be guessed that there are many more than there are without major problems, something that is not true.

Life goes on (more or less) despite the pandemic and traffic accidents, heart attacks, and complicated operations continue to occur. The victims of many of these circumstances require admission to the ICU, where according to Health data there are more people for other pathologies (about 3,000) than for covid (almost 2,000).

The latest official data on ICU structural beds in Spain dates from 2017, when there were 4,404. Since then they have grown and the pandemic has multiplied the capacity by more than two. In the worst moments you can have up to 11,000. But an ICU post is not simply a bed with a respirator. It is also the care of a staff that has not changed substantially and that is prepared to give adequate care to some 5,000 patients. That the beds, with the fans that have been bought, added to those of the operating rooms (which are left unused), can attend to twice the number of patients does not mean that it is an optimal situation.

Any community with more than 20% of covid patients in ICUs begins to have stressed hospitals (situation suffered by Aragon, Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Valencian Community, Madrid, Navarra and La Rioja) and from 30% the situation is beginning to be complicated (a percentage that exceeds Catalonia and the Basque Country).

The profile of those admitted

Half a dozen pulmonologists and intensive care specialists consulted agree that in severe cases, the pneumonia pictures are very similar to those of previous waves. The only difference, says Pedro Landete, from the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ), is that it seems that recovery is somewhat faster. She works in the Intermediate Respiratory Care Unit of the Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid, where the average stay has gone from “seven or eight days to five”. These are figures that will have to be settled and studied; but, if confirmed, a shorter hospitalization time will result in greater turnover and the capacity of the system to serve more patients without reaching the limit.

Virginia Fraile, from the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units, indicates that approximately half of the patients in intensive care are unvaccinated. This represents a much higher proportion of serious disease than in vaccinated people, who are 90% of the adult population and an even higher percentage in the ages most likely to require ICU (from 50 years). “Among the others, most people have two doses and did not arrive in time for the third,” he says.

Professionals look with some vertigo at the enormous number of infections, which to a greater or lesser extent will result in an increase in hospital admissions. Jose Luis López Campos, director of training and teaching at Separ, assures that the increase in pressure is already being noticed: “Before the sixth wave we had almost no income for a few weeks, something that had not happened since the summer of 2020, after the lockdown. This made us see a ray of light. It was difficult for him to start, but we are already on the rise. We have very complicated days and weeks ”.