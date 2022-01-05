“How can Apple remove such a basic feature from a $ 2,000 phone?”: A user detects a defect in the iPhone 13

The failure was reported by the owner of an iPhone 13 Pro Max, who sounded the alarm through the social network Reddit.

A Reddit user identified as ‘u / throwawayowl999’ warned in a post on December 23 that all iPhone 13 models lack a front microphone that is used for noise cancellation during calls.



The netizen maintains that previous versions have of that function, essential so that the interlocutor can clearly hear the other person when the conversation is carried out from a noisy place through, for example, the FaceTime video calling application.

“How can Apple eliminate such a basic feature from a $ 2,000 phone in 2021?”, Reads the text, which ensures that speaking with your iPhone 13 Pro Max all kinds of sounds are heard that do not allow fluid communication. “It feels like the old days of Alcatel,” he adds.

In this sense, ‘u / throwawayowl999’ argues that it is a mobile phone, so making calls is a basic function. He also points out that, at first, he thought his device was defective, but then he went to a store and found that it was not, a fact that surprised him.

“How is it that this is not in all the media?”, He continued. “How come iPhone 13 users don’t notice that their calls sound like garbage? Well, I guess I also blamed my provider at first because I couldn’t believe it, “he added.

Finally, the author of the publication indicated that he has contacted Apple’s customer service, which has confirmed that the engineers of the American company are working on it, although they told him that, for now, they still don’t know if it’s a ‘software’ or a ‘hardware’ problem. Also, they informed him that there should be a fix in the next few weeks.

