How much rent does Eiza González pay for her luxurious apartment in New York?

Eiza González has been living in the United States for years, where she has worked to boost her acting career (Photo: Instagram / @ eizagonzalez)

Eiza González has been living permanently in the United States for some years, however, In September 2021, the actress began living in one of the most exclusive buildings in Manhattan.

According to the American newspaper The New York Post, Eiza Gonzalez pays a monthly rent of $ 8,300 for a luxury apartment on the 56th floor of the ‘Sky’ building. The opulent residence is located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood which is famous for hosting the best theaters and restaurants in the city.

Eiza González pays $ 8,300 a month to live in one of the most luxurious buildings in New York, the property on the market for only two weeks. (Photo: Getty Imagges)

In national currency, the cost of the rent of the department amounts to 174 thousand pesos per month which cover all the services that the building, designed by the Rockwell Group, offers its tenants. The newspaper The New York Post He explained that the apartment has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, apart from wide views of the city.

Interior features include floor to ceiling windows oak floors and natural color palettes. For its part, the kitchen has an Italian artisan design and includes European appliances; the bathrooms are tiled with rain showers. They also have exclusive laundry service.

However, the most luxurious characteristics of the actress’s current residence lie in the comforts that the building has at the service of its tenants since It features an indoor pool and two more zero-edge outdoor pools, a billiard lounge and cafeteria, a fitness center, a spa club, a basketball court, a private park, and a pet spa.

The luxurious building was designed by the Rockwell Group, has 71 floors and is located in the renowned Hell’s Kitchen district. (Photo: Google Maps)

The 71-story building is located in the heart of Midtown West in the renowned Hell’s Kitchen district which has a long and great history of having hosted artists and art organizations in its streets and residences, apart is known to be a focal point of gay culture in New York.

Initially, Hell’s Kitchen was populated by working class Italian and Irish immigrants. At that time warehouses, commercial warehouses and blocks of buildings with a continuous facade were abundant in its streets. Many movies and musicals from Broadway have brought this story to light, including The Godfather.

However, the low prices of Hell’s Kitchen properties, the proximity to Broadway theaters and the famous Actors Studio by Lee Strasberg -Marilyn Monroe’s teacher among other stars-, turned the neighborhood into the home of aspiring actors, among which stand out, Burt reynolds, Charlton heston, James dean, Madonna, Jerry seinfeld Y Sylvester Stallone.

Eiza González has positioned herself as one of the most recognized Latin artists in the United States. (Photo: EFE / Debora Zeceña-Rubio)



Eiza González Reyna -which is her first name- was born on January 30, 1990 in Mexico City and She is the daughter of the former Mexican model Glenda reyna who is a designer, businesswoman and worldwide known for being a judge of the Mexican reality show of Sony Entertainment Television Mexico’s Next Top Model. Her father is Carlos González, who died in a road accident when she was only 12 years old.

The Mexican actress began her career in the ranks of Televisa by starring in the youth soap opera Lola: Once upon a time. Nevertheless, He was able to make the leap towards Hollywood lands, where he began to win over the American public. His biggest role, so far, was in Baby Driver (2017), directed by Edgar Wright and starring the controversial Kevin Spacey.

Since then, Eiza González remains in force as one of the most recognized Latino faces in the global entertainment industry. Currently, according to the site specialized in film and television Internet Movie Data Base (IMDB), the actress is in recordings of the series Extrapolations.

In this title, he will have a leading role alongside Tobey Maguire, Marion cotillard and the historical Forest whitaker. The Oscar winner is also expected Meryl streep appear in the project. Extrapolations It will premiere throughout 2022 on Apple TV.

