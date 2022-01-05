Huge phallus of erotic statue installed to attract tourists to Peru is broken

The huge phallus of the striking statue recently installed at the entrance of the Peruvian town of Moche, which replicates one of the erotic ceramic huacos (vessels) of their ancestors the Mochica, woke up this Tuesday broken by vandals who attacked it at dawn.

The attack took place around 2.00 local time (7.00 GMT) by three hooded people who held the guard of the sculpture with a knife, according to the mayor of Moche, Arturo Fernández, to local media.

The attackers pierced part of the glans of the huge member, more than a meter in length, after the statue went viral on social networks and became the object of controversy by conservative sectors that considered it inappropriate.

After damaging the sculpture, the three criminals fled without being caught by agents of the municipal serenazgo (local guard) of Moche, a municipality located in the northern region of La Libertad.

The statue is a large-scale replica of the many ceramic vessels of the pre-Inca Mochica civilization, developed on the north coast of Peru between the 2nd and 7th centuries, which portray various erotic and sexual scenes.

The gigantic huaco is located on the Pan-American Highway and welcomes Moche, which is on the route taken by many tourists who go to visit the huaca (temple) of the Sun and the Moon, one of the great archaeological complexes of the mochica.

“It will stimulate us to work more on this. The Mochica culture cannot be tainted by criminal and political acts, ”said Fernández, who accused his political detractors of the attack.

Fernández, who is a gynecologist by profession, is a mayor who became popular nationwide during the covid-19 quarantine for opposing the Government’s social mobility restrictions and even sending a letter of rebellion to the then president, Martín Vizcarra, written and signed in his own blood.

In addition, the mayor promoted during the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic the intake of chlorine dioxide, a chemical compound similar to bleach that is used as a disinfectant of industrial surfaces and is not suitable for human consumption.

Among the critics of the statue, there are those who consider that the sculpture is a showcase for the mayor to promote himself in his aspirations to be elected this year 2022 as mayor of Trujillo, capital of La Libertad.

For her part, the head of citizen security for the municipality of Moche, Natalia Ruiz, assured local media that the statue will be repaired after having received numerous visitors who took photos under her member during the first days since its recent inauguration.

