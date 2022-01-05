Hugo Pérez announces the first call for 2022

El Salvador coach Hugo Pérez announced his first call-up of players for this year 2022 for the January-February commitments against the United States, Honduras and Canada.

The official account of the national team reported 14 players from the national league, who will be under Hugo Pérez’s orders as of this Tuesday, January 4. Prior to their commitments in the octagonal, the national team will leave for the United States on January 19 where they will have the camp that will last eight days.

The players Hugo Pérez has called are: Goalkeepers Mario González, Kevin Carabantes and Sergio Sibrian lead the list; while in the defensive zone Eduardo Vigil, Ronald Rodríguez, Roberto Domínguez, Bryan Tamacas and Romulo Villalobos. In the center are Narciso Orellana, Marvin Monterroza, Bryan Landaverde, Kevin Reyes and at the top came Cristian Gil and Jairo Henríquez.

In the case of the legionaries, some will join from the FIFA dates and others will join the country before the trip to the United States.

THE CAMP

The headquarters of the camp that will carry out the selection in the United States has not yet been made official, but it is known that it will last eight days. The selector may bring together players from both the national league and elements born in the North American country.

But one of the main objectives of the camp is that it will serve to prepare the players before the game against the United States in Columbus, Ohio on January 27.

According to statements provided by Hugo Carrillo at the end of 2021, the FESFUT will seek to close a friendly match with a selection or team that has characteristics similar to the United States.

“We hope to find a rival that will serve as a preparation match. They talked about Peru but they wanted us to visit them there in South America but we want a party that is in the same conditions that we will face the United States, ”said the leader of the governing body.