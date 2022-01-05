HyperX launches the first exclusive game controller for an Android phone

Related news

When today we have different solutions to play an Android mobile with a controller, the proposal of HyperX goes further by launching a dedicated one completely for the most installed operating system on the planet. Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller is the name used for a controller that has just been announced by a brand that has always been related to gaming from a PC.

A game controller created for your Android mobile

With a style reminiscent of the Xbox controller itself, two joysticks, a D-pad on the left, dual rear buttons and triggers, and those four buttons so necessary, we are before the most complete control remote that we have seen for an Android phone.

Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller

In fact, it even allows us to dock our Android mobile with the clip that he brings with him, since in his own name this capacity is referred to. We can even use this mechanic to place the controller on the table and have the mobile just in the perfect space for the best of games like PUBG Mobile or League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Allows to be connected through connection Bluetooth 5.2 or wireless USB Type-C, so it offers different solutions so as not to impede your connection in any way. That wireless connection also puts it in the position of being usable even with the Nintendo Switch.

The price of the command HyperX clutch is 44.30 euros to change and will be launched on the market in March. We do not know if it will arrive in these parts in Spain, so we will stay tuned for this command completely dedicated to gaming from an Android mobile.

An accessory that comes to occupy a very important space and in which there is not as much competition as there should be, since gaming from an Android phone is becoming more and more important compared to other platforms.

