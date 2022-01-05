Icy roads cause dozens of car accidents in NY and NJ – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Icy and slippery roads from rain wreaked havoc on Wednesday morning commute in New York and New Jersey, causing hundreds of car accidents, including multiple mass crashes with multiple fatalities.

The conditions also affected air traffic, with all flights nationwide to LaGuardia seeing an hour delay and United flights to Newark from all other cities on a ground layover.

As of 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, the 511NJ traffic map showed more than 50 incidents in progress across the state, and 511NY showed another 90 incidents. From Hartford to Trenton, there were so many accidents that it was almost impossible not to even draw a map of all of them.

In Westchester County, a significant response was underway after a multi-vehicle accident on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway with injuries. The county also confirmed that one person was killed in an accident on the Cross County Parkway.

Authorities could not confirm early reports that up to 35 vehicles were involved, but said motorists should simply stay off the roads if possible this morning.

A tractor-trailer on Route 80 east in Lodi that lost control and was bent allegedly caused chain-link accidents that appeared to involve at least 20 cars, according to News 4 reporters at the scene. Backups stretched for miles.

Scene from an ice storm: northbound Hutchinson River Parkway this morning, vicinity of Boston Post Road in Pelham. Fortunately, no serious injuries reported at this time. This area remains closed for debris cleanup and vehicle removal. pic.twitter.com/xWBNb3mBl9 – Westchester County PD (@WCPDNY) January 5, 2022

There were also reports of major multi-vehicle accidents in Newark, East Rutherford, Parsippany, Jersey City, and Nassau County. East Rutherford police confirmed one death in an accident on the west side of Route 3.

South Brunswick police said they handled 33 accident reports in three hours in their only city alone.

Portions of the Goethals Bridge, Routes 1 and 9, Route 10, the Columbia Turnpike, and I-95 near the New York / Connecticut line were closed due to accidents and / or icing conditions.