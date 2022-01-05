“If everyone does not have access to vaccines, an annual dose will be necessary”

Photography: Carolina Echagüe M.

The worrying advance of the omicron variant worldwide, which is more contagious than the Delta, led to the announcement of a fourth dose in our country, from the current month.

The announcement made known by the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris, last Sunday and whose dates will be announced this Thursday by President Sebastián Piñera, respond the increase in cases in the rest of the world, which will also affect our country.

Yes OK health experts indicate that the variant has a lower severity than the Delta, taking fewer patients to the ICU and ICU, its level of contagion does not stop worrying. Therefore, a third and fourth dose is necessary, announced the dean of Medicine of the Ucsc, Patricio Manzárraga.

“Considering that there are vaccines that are more immunogenic, that is, better at waking up the immune system and developing an adequate response to infections, as are those of attenuated virus, which produce a small viral replication in the body, generating an adequate response versus others that are less so antigenic, that is, with dead virus (Sinovac), over time they have a less efficient response, which requires that people require more booster doses ”, explained the dean of the Ucsc.

Along these lines, Manzárraga explained that “the response to immunization being different from one organism to another, the protection was not the same for the entire population and more considering that after six months the protection begins to decrease, like that of Influenza, it requires higher doses”.

Increased immunization

The dean of Medicine of the Ucsc, commented that “after the passage of the Brazilian strain, the presence of the Delta and The appearance of Ómicron, which is more contagious, will lead to the fact that in the future we must immunize ourselves every year, in order to keep the virus at bay, as occurs with influenza. However, this would not be a scenario if everyone agreed to vaccination, because if that happens, the virus would be eradicated ”.

The physician Manzárraga specified that this is not only the case in Chile and the 195 thousand people who are lagging behind and with the mobility pass blocked in Biobío, but we must also think about the world population, such as that of the African continent, where there are many countries that have low or no immunization against Covid-19.

“If not everyone agrees to vaccination, new variants will continue to appear and we will have to continue immunizing ourselves every year, as happens with influenza, where every year new variants appear ”, commented Manzárraga.

Regarding the regional reality, the Seremi de Salud announced that As of January 3, 2022, only 87 new Covid-19 infections were registered, reaching the asset rate at 1,105. As for the deceased, cigra reached 2,847.

As for the communes with the highest number of contagion, Concepción leads the figures with 166, followed by Coronel (104) and Cañete, who presented 99 cases.

Reality that has led to the development of territorial operations, in the face of high Covid-19 indicators. “In the case of Coronel, a vaccination mobile was enabled in the front of the municipality, which will work until Thursday of this week”, Detailed the Minister of Health, Isabel Rojas.