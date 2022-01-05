Images of his “hidden room” and what was inside come to light

It has been several days since it became known that Raphy Pina, Natti Natasha’s fiancé, found guilty on charges of illegal possession of weapons, which put the music producer in the spotlight, although now the police released some photos that are proof that could land him in prison.

And it is that although Vida Isabelle’s father will not receive a sentence until the next few months, The Prosecutor’s Office recently published a motion containing the presentation of final arguments addressed to the jury, in the case against the businessman, which contains images of the “hidden room” in one of the Pina Nieves mansions.

The image of an open safe full of dollars and guns, This is what can be seen in a postcard that, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Puerto Rico, belongs to a “dark room” located in one of the businessman’s houses.

In the same document, Photos of the raid carried out on April 1, 2020 in a residence owned by Raphy, a property located in Caguas Real, are illustrated.

It is because of that the authorities brought to light these snapshots of what Pina kept in this place; two firearms, ammunition and a safe, among other items.

The medium “El Vocero” reported that the disclosure by the Prosecutor’s Office was made at the request of the defense of the music producer with the purpose that the presentation be added to the final arguments of the case file.

Although Natti’s partner will have to wait until April 1 of this year to find out what the verdict is, Pina Nieves faces up to 20 years in prison; 10 for each position.

