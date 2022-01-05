IMSS specialists successfully perform the first bariatric surgery of the year

The IMSS is starting the year with great feats, thanks to a multidisciplinary team of specialists. The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Morelos successfully carried out, at the Hospital General Regional con Medicina Familiar (HGR / MF) No. 1, in Cuernavaca, bariatric surgery to patients suffering from morbid obesity.

Bariatric surgery: This type of procedure involves the removal of approximately 80% of the stomach

The general surgeon, attached to HGR / MF No. 1, José Gamaliel Pacheco Deloya, one of the experts who participated in these surgeries. He explained that this type of procedure consists of the extraction of approximately 80% of the stomach in order to reduce the capacity of the stomach. Which favors the progressive and controlled loss of weight.

“Through the gastric sleeve or gastric tube, a person is able to eat less and this leads to weight loss over the next few months. In order to improve their quality of life and reduce their comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, cancer, among other diseases, “he explained.

Mr. Omar “N”, 45 years old, an ambulance operator at IMSS Morelos, commented that for many years he tried different alternatives to lose weight. But none of them met the objective. For this reason, from the first level of care, they offered him the option of undergoing the corresponding evaluations to access bariatric surgery.

“I am very grateful to the doctors because through this surgery I have a new lease of life and I will be able to provide more quality years for my wife and two children, who were the main drivers for making this decision,” he said.

This procedure is one of the best so far for weight loss

The specialist Pacheco Deloya considered that this procedure is one of the best so far for weight loss. Because a metabolic control is achieved in the patient and a balance can also be reached in the presence of chronic diseases.

He explained that the patient must have a timely follow-up with the Nutrition and Psychology area. In order to implement healthy eating habits and avoid obesity problems again.

According to specialists, candidates for this operation must be heirs between 18 and 70 years of age. With excess weight of 40 kilos or more and go previously to your Family Medicine Unit to receive all the information about this procedure.

To access this type of gastric sleeve surgery it is necessary that patients have an obesity index greater than 35

Pacheco Deloya added that to access this type of gastric sleeve surgery it is necessary for patients to have an obesity index higher than 35. As well as present morbid obesity with or without comorbidities, previously receive an assessment by Nutrition, Psychology, Endocrinology, Medicine internal, among other areas. And finally, the surgeon will offer the patient the best procedure that suits their needs.

Mr. Omar hopes to lose more than 40 kilos in the next few months and be able to swim and play baseball. Some of his passions that, due to his obesity, were impossible for him to carry out.

Finally, he recommended to people interested in losing weight to commit and approach the Institute’s doctors to receive all the advice to achieve the goal of achieving a change in life and to move forward, beyond physical aesthetics.

