In Latin America, the left rises

The left has promised a more equitable distribution of wealth, better public services and expanded social safety nets. But the region’s new leaders face severe economic constraints and legislative opposition that could restrict their ambitions, as well as uneasy voters who have been willing to punish those who do not deliver.

Advances from the left could propel China and undermine the United States as they compete for regional influence, analysts say, as a new crop of Latin American leaders appear desperate for economic development and more open to Beijing’s global strategy of offer loans and investments in infrastructure. The change could also make it difficult for the United States to continue isolating left-wing authoritarian regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

With rising inflation and stagnant economies, Latin America’s new leaders will struggle to achieve real change on deep issues, said Pedro Mendes Loureiro, professor of Latin American studies at the University of Cambridge. To some extent, he said, voters are “choosing the left simply because right now it is the opposition.”

Poverty levels are at the highest level in 20 years in a region where a short-lived commodity boom allowed millions of people to rise to the middle class after the turn of the century. Several countries now face double-digit unemployment, and more than 50 percent of the region’s workers are employed in the informal sector.