In Latin America, the left rises

RÍO DE JANEIRO – In the final weeks of 2021, Chile and Honduras determinedly voted for presidents of the left to replace leaders of the right, spreading a significant change that has been occurring for several years throughout Latin America.
This year, politicians from the left are the favorites to win the presidential elections in Colombia and Brazil, replacing the incumbent presidents of the right, which would put the left and the center-left in power in the six largest economies of a region that extends from Tijuana to Tierra del Fuego.
Economic suffering, rising inequality, fervent discontent with the rulers and mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic have driven a pendulum movement that distances itself from the center-right and right-wing leaders that dominated a few years ago.
The left has promised a more equitable distribution of wealth, better public services and expanded social safety nets. But the region’s new leaders face severe economic constraints and legislative opposition that could restrict their ambitions, as well as uneasy voters who have been willing to punish those who do not deliver.
Advances from the left could propel China and undermine the United States as they compete for regional influence, analysts say, as a new crop of Latin American leaders appear desperate for economic development and more open to Beijing’s global strategy of offer loans and investments in infrastructure. The change could also make it difficult for the United States to continue isolating left-wing authoritarian regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.
With rising inflation and stagnant economies, Latin America’s new leaders will struggle to achieve real change on deep issues, said Pedro Mendes Loureiro, professor of Latin American studies at the University of Cambridge. To some extent, he said, voters are “choosing the left simply because right now it is the opposition.”
Poverty levels are at the highest level in 20 years in a region where a short-lived commodity boom allowed millions of people to rise to the middle class after the turn of the century. Several countries now face double-digit unemployment, and more than 50 percent of the region’s workers are employed in the informal sector.
Corruption scandals, deteriorating infrastructure, and chronic underfunding of health and education systems have eroded trust in government and public institutions.
Unlike what happened in the early 2000s, when leftists won decisive presidencies in Latin America, the new rulers have to deal with debt, meager budgets, poor access to credit and, in many cases, to vociferous opposition.
Eric Hershberg, director of the American University Center for Latin American and Latino Studies, said the left’s winning streak stems from widespread outrage.
“It’s really about the lower middle class and working class sectors who say: ‘thirty years of democracy and we still have to ride a decrepit bus for two hours to get to a bad health center,'” he said. Hershberg. He cited frustration, anger and “a general feeling that the elites have gotten rich, they have been corrupt, they have not acted in the public interest.”
COVID-19 ravaged Latin America and devastated already precarious economies, but the region’s political tilt began before the pandemic.
The first milestone was the election in Mexico of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who won the presidency with an overwhelming result in July 2018. During his speech on election night, he declared: “The State will cease to be a committee at the service of a minority and will represent all Mexicans, rich and poor ”.
The following year, voters in Panama and Guatemala elected center-left governments, and Argentina’s left-wing Peronist movement made a surprising comeback despite the legacy of corruption and economic mismanagement by its leaders. With the promise of “building the Argentina that we deserve”, Alberto Fernández, a university professor, celebrated his triumph against a conservative president who was seeking reelection.
In 2020, Luis Arce beat out his conservative rivals to become Bolivian president. He vowed to expand the legacy of former leader Evo Morales, a socialist whose impeachment the previous year briefly left the nation in the hands of a right-wing president.
In April of last year, Pedro Castillo, a provincial school teacher, surprised the Peruvian political class by narrowly defeating the right-wing presidential candidate, Keiko Fujimori. Castillo, a newcomer to politics, lashed out at the elites and presented his life story – an educator who worked in a rural school with no running water or sewage system – as an embodiment of the shortcomings of the ruling class.
In Honduras, Xiomara Castro, a socialist platform candidate who proposed the establishment of a universal basic income system for poor families, easily beat a conservative rival in November to become president-elect.
The most recent victory for the left came last month in Chile, where Gabriel Boric, a 35-year-old former student activist, beat a far-right rival with a promise to raise taxes on the rich to offer more generous pensions and greatly expand social services.
The trend has not been universal. In the past three years, voters in El Salvador, Uruguay and Ecuador have pushed their governments to the right. And in Mexico and Argentina last year, center-left parties lost ground in legislative elections, undermining their presidents.
But overall, Evan Ellis, a professor of Latin American studies at the US Army War College, said he did not recall a Latin America “so dominated by a combination of leftists and anti-American populist leaders.”
“Across the region, left-wing governments will be particularly willing to work with the Chinese on government-to-government contracts,” he said, and possibly “regarding collaboration on security as well as technological collaboration.”
Jennifer Pribble, a political science professor at the University of Richmond who studies Latin America, said the brutal death toll from the pandemic in the region made left-wing initiatives, such as cash transfers and universal health care, became more and more popular.
“Latin American voters now have a sharper sense of what the state can do and the importance of the state participating in a redistributive effort and in the provision of public services,” he said. “That conditions these elections, and it is clear that the left can speak more directly about it than the right.”
In Colombia, where presidential elections will be held in May, Gustavo Petro, a former leftist mayor of Bogotá who belonged to an urban guerrilla group, has maintained a consistent lead in the polls.
Sergio Guzmán, director of consulting firm Colombia Risk Analysis, said Petro’s presidential aspirations became viable after most combatants from the FARC, a Marxist guerrilla group, laid down their arms as part of a peace agreement reached in 2016. The conflict had long dominated Colombian politics, but no longer.
“The issue now is frustration, the class system, stratification, the haves and the have-nots.”
Just before Christmas, Sonia Sierra, 50, was outside the small cafeteria she runs in Bogotá’s main urban park. Their income had plummeted, he said, first in the midst of the pandemic and later when a community displaced by violence moved to the park.
Sierra said she was heavily in debt after her husband was hospitalized with covid. Finances are so tight that he recently fired his only employee, a young Venezuelan who was only making $ 7.50 a day.
“So much work and I have nothing,” Sierra said, singing a verse from a popular song at Christmas time in Colombia. “I’m not crying, but yes, it gives me feeling.”
In neighboring Brazil, rising poverty, inflation and a failed response to the pandemic have made President Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right incumbent, a weak candidate heading into the vote scheduled for October.
Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a leftist who ruled Brazil from 2003 to 2010, a time of notable prosperity, has managed a 30 percentage point lead over Bolsonaro in a head-to-head, according to a recent poll.
Maurício Pimenta da Silva, 31, assistant manager of an agricultural supply store in the São Lourenço region of Rio de Janeiro state, said he regretted voting for Bolsonaro in 2018 and now intends to support to Da Silva.
“I thought Bolsonaro would improve our life in some ways, but he didn’t,” said Da Silva, a father of four who is not related to the former president. “Everything is so expensive in supermarkets, especially meat,” he added, prompting him to take a second job.
With voters facing so much turmoil, moderate candidates are gaining little influence, lamented Simone Tebet, a center-right senator in Brazil who plans to run for president this year.
“If we look at Brazil and Latin America, we are experiencing a relatively terrifying cycle of extremes,” he said. “Radicalism and populism have prevailed.”
