In the heat of the game: This is how a medical student warned a hockey coach about a cancerous mole

“The mole on the back of her neck is possibly cancerous. Please see a doctor.”, was the message that the medical student from the University of Washington wrote on her cell phone, Nadia popovici, 22 years old.

As she pressed the phone against the Plexiglass shield that separates the hockey field from the audience, the young woman did everything to get the attention of the Vancouver Canucks coach, Brian Hamilton.

The coach, who did not know about the stain on his neck, managed to see the message and became concerned.

After a consultation with the team’s doctors, he decided to perform a biopsy and remove the mole completely. In just a few days the laboratory confirmed that it was a carcinogenic mass.

“The doctor told me that if I ignored this for four or five years, I would not be here.”said the Vancouver Canucks coach.

On January 1, the hockey team released a message from Hamilton hoping to track down the young woman who “lengthened his life”. Thanks to the fan community, they met again.

On January 1, the hockey team released a message from Hamilton hoping to track down the young woman who "lengthened his life". Thanks to the fan community, they met again.

How did you identify the mole as dangerous?

Nadia, who had seen cases of people with skin cancer during hospital volunteering, knew the basic characteristics that are used to identify these masses.

“The mole had an asymmetrical border, was discolored, raised, and was quite large. That’s when I knew it was alarming, “explained the young student.

The ABCDE of moles

The ABCDE of the moles It is a rule, a way of being able to identify, through a self-examination, the type of moles that should be checked by a specialist.

TOsymmetry, Birregular or not well defined order, Cirregular odor or more than one hue, Ddiameter greater than 6 millimeters and ANDvolution or changes in shape or color over time.

Friends, summer is coming and with it, let’s review our moles. I share with you this ABCDE of some types of melanoma, to keep an eye on when to go to the doctor.

Friends, summer is coming and with it, let's review our moles. I share with you this ABCDE of some types of melanoma, to keep an eye on when to go to the doctor.

