Increase in hospitalizations remains the main concern due to the rebound in COVID-19

Reaching a peak in hospitalizations is the most worrying for the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, at a time when the rebound in COVID-19 cases has not stopped and the positivity rate stands at 33.18%.

“I am concerned that we will have an increase in hospitalization. Why? Because our staff is tired, because we have been with the pandemic for two years. It is well known that we have a leak of health professionals and that is what worries me, “he said during a press conference in La Fortaleza.

Currently, there are 420 adults admitted to a hospital, of which 26 are on a ventilator, as well as 90 pediatric cases.

Despite this high rate of positivity, Mellado acknowledged that the numbers of hospitalizations and fatalities are lower compared to other outbreaks.

Experts have projected that hospitalizations will continue to rise as this rebound in cases among the population continues. For this reason, the Secretary of Health urged to get the booster dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and to follow the measures established to avoid contagion.

On the other hand, the Secretary of Health also expressed concern about the wave of tests that are being carried out daily and that have congested clinical laboratories.

He noted that “people are taking the test totally wrong.”

He said that there are cases of people who go daily for an analysis to detect the presence of COVID-19. Therefore, he asked for prudence and not to be scared by the rebound that is being experienced.

He clarified that “employers do not have to request a test after you have had COVID. As soon as those 10 days pass, you return to your work without the need for a test. “

In addition, he said that the COVID-19 test is carried out five days after being in exposure with a person with the virus or when symptoms begin to be felt.