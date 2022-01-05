Indie video game platform Game Jolt bans all adult content – Kudasai

Game Jolt, a social community platform for video games, gamers, and content creators that hosts fan-managed communities for more than 1.6 million video games, recently did a massive purge of adult content. “at the request of users“. The situation was reported by the official Twitter account of the developer of the adult video game Future Fragments, who published the capture of a notification he received from the platform:

«Pornography, sexually explicit content, or gore of an illicit or realistic nature are not allowed on Game Jolt. Do not post, upload, stream, or share content that depicts, solicits, promotes, normalizes, or glorifies sexual acts, sexual acts, and sexual violence. We do not allow depictions, including digitally created or manipulated content, of nudity or sexual activity. We are aware that the content may be offensive or culturally inappropriate in certain regions or may not be suitable for users of all ages. Game Jolt may allow other options for NSFW content in the future if / when a solution is found for the proper moderation of such content.».

So uh, GameJolt just pulled a Tumblr and literally is going to wipe NSFW content off the site. Anyone who wants to download the Future Fragments demo is going to need to go to https://t.co/DXRmUXWV0b from now on. Looks like we’re not going to be selling on Gamejolt either. pic.twitter.com/Zjn5ZjdvWK – Future Fragments (Wishlist us on Steam!) (@HentaiWriter) January 3, 2022

While some thought that it was only a false email to defame the platform, it confirmed this information in an update on its official Twitter account, where it wrote: «For people who want to host their porn games, we recommend “Itch.io” or “Steam”. Game Jolt is a platform with a large audience of young people from 13 to 16 years old. Our users asked us to clean up, so here we are». According to users, this is similar to when Tumblr removed all adult content, while others claim that this decision responds to requests not from users, but from banking companies that offer their services for transactions on the site.

