Inés Gómez Mont’s new mansion comes to light

The life of Inés Gómez Mont and her husband Víctor Álvarez Puga took an unexpected turn on September 10, the day the Mexican authorities issued an arrest warrant against them for the alleged crime of embezzlement and operations with public resources.

Despite the fact that the driver and her husband are fugitives from justice and there is a search and arrest warrant in more than 150 countries, Gómez Mont continues to make headlines in the artistic medium due to the luxurious life he led, as well as Wearing various designer clothes and bags, valued at $ 500,000, it was also discovered that she owns millionaire mansions.

On this occasion, Inés was once again in the public eye after a publication revealed that, days before her arrest warrant was issued, she bought a luxurious residence in the United States.

According to the magazine, the residence that the television presenter acquired is located on Rolling Road, in Villa Pinecrest, Florida.

Likewise, a friend of Gómez revealed that the house has a value close to 126 million pesos (6 million dollars) because it has various luxuries that make it unique, as well as being one of the most ostentatious in the area.

“Yes, they acquired it days before the arrest warrant was issued. Inés began negotiations in April, but the purchase was closed in August; He did not put it in his name, but rather that of a company he created in Florida, called Casa Mía; even so, he did sign the papers, “explained the source.

Regarding the details of said mansion, the intimate of Inés said: “It has an area of ​​almost a thousand square meters, seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, gym, swimming pool, large gardens and a theater for 18 people with surround sound and lighting” .

And he added: “There are two levels, but it has an elevator, as well as two utility rooms and a garage that can hold up to seven cars. It is incredible; the decoration is luxurious, it has crystal chandeliers, marble walls and floors, the bathrooms are huge and the main room measures 150 m2, almost the size of a luxury apartment ”.

Continue reading the story

As if this property were not enough, the artist’s friend assured that in addition to this property, Inés has properties in Mexico City, a house in Acapulco, another in San Miguel de Allende and several in U.S. “Yes, just before the scandal they bought one on Isla de la Gorce, Miami; an apartment in New York; and now this residence appears in Pinecrest, Florida ”, he detailed.

Finally, the person stated that all these possessions were acquired to have them available to their family or friends when they travel, so they rule out that they may be living in any of them. “Let’s say they are like rest houses,” he said.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: AMLO assured that tax evasion will not be overlooked, when the Gómez Mont case is questioned.