iPhone 13 in Vodafone and Amazon surveys, is it reliable?

If you have been told that it gives a iPhone 13 in Vodafone and Amazon surveys you should be careful, because they are bogus prizes. It is one more attack of spoofing and theft of bank data, such as those that happen every year and are increasing more and more, by offering a very attractive prize in exchange for filling out a “harmless survey”.

This type of attack has had many faces and names, gifts of Netflix subscriptions, coffee makers and trips … but this time the security company ESET has detected a new attack, but this time they use the names of Amazon and Vodafone, in addition to offering a prize that no one would dare to refuse.

The Amazon survey to give you “a gift”

Everyone knows what Amazon is and it is one of the companies with the greatest credibility in the market, so it is not surprising that it is used more and more to try all kinds of scams.

The email they use this time for the phishing attack contains many more errors than usualHe even goes so far as to mention to LinkedIn that it has nothing to do with the content of the text.

By following the link they provide, directs you to a website that has been made available for Spanish-speaking people, fully translated into Spanish and with comments from supposed “winners” also in Spanish.

The whole ruse is well thought out They tell you that you were selected to fill out that survey and in return you will receive a prize dreamed of a next-generation mobile, after completing some personal data, then you have to participate in a small game in which you open gift boxes to find your prize.

When you get the award, it turns out that it is nothing more and nothing less than an iPhone 13 Pro and at this point you have to complete some instructions and you will also have to pay a small amount so you can receive your prize. This amount of money is quite small, but really what they are interested in is your personal data and your credit card number so that they can complete their bank information theft plan.

The award given by Vodafone: another scam

Another scam and data theft attempt that is being carried out in Spain is an email that leads to a Vodafone spoof site, but that it arrives in an email with a format and identification from Home Depot, a company of great relevance in the United States, but without a presence in Europe.

The campaign only modifies the destination web page to generate “trust” in the receiver and the objective is that you go to this page that is supposedly from Vodafone and there they tell you that you can get a prize just for completing a survey. The format is the same used for the scam with Amazon: they add information in Spanish and the comments of the supposed winners.

The questions are also the same: you must give information on gender, purchasing habits and other general data, after which the trap begins so that you obtain the supposed prize.

To make it much more interesting, here they offer you the opportunity to choose between an iPhone 13 Pro and other high-priced tech products. Finally the objective is the same, you must make a small payment and with that information they already have access to your bank account and complete the theft of information.

Objective: your personal and banking information

As usual, the objective of these phishing campaigns is to get hold of your personal information and also your bank details to be able to rob you. Its main goal is payment methods, especially credit cards. This objective is the reason why to place attractive baits for the victims, that will make people feel truly attracted by the prizes and decide to make the small payment for the shipment of the product, even though they are really handing over their banking information.

Although they are two different scams, users enter a web page with the same format and in which they must add the postal address so that the long-awaited award is delivered.

But by looking at the little details, we can see at the bottom of the site they are offering people to enter an international giveaway to earn the offered mobile. Likewise, the user agrees to join a subscription service once the form is completed and therefore must make a periodic payment for it, which will be charged to the credit card provided.

The bank information is added in the last step, but really the person at the time is not informed that they are subscribing to a paid service with a monthly cost and instead of this, the cost of sending a phone that is supposed to be given to the person is discussed.

Although in a very discreet way it is indicated that you are not facing a prize but rather the possibility of getting one, the truth is that your techniques for obtaining personal and credit card information could be considered unethical, as well as illegal in many laws, so we must be attentive to these types of messages, since neither Amazon nor Vodafone are giving away an iPhone 13.

