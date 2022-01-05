Iraq: two armed drones that were going to attack an international coalition base are shot down

Two artillery drones that were to attack an air base in western Iraq were shot down on Tuesday, reported an official with the international coalition fighting the group. Islamic State.

This is the second such attack in 48 hours against the coalition in Iraq, the day after the second anniversary of the death of the Iranian general. Qasem Soleimani and his lieutenant in Iraq, killed by the United States with a drone in Iraq in 2020.

“Two fixed-wing drones armed with explosives were destroyed by the defense of Al Asad Air Base in Iraq“said the officer, who requested anonymity.

“The attempt was unsuccessful, all the forces were unscathed,” stressed the head of the coalition.

“We maintain a minimal presence on Iraqi bases, the coalition no longer has its own bases in Iraq,” he insisted.

Previous attack

On Monday, the coalition shot down two armed drones attempting to attack its base at the airport in Baghdad.

The attacks coincided with the commemorations, in Iraq, of the assassination of Soleimani, the architect of the Iranian strategy in middle East, and number two of the Hashd al Sahaabi, the coalition of pro-Iran armed factions that is currently part of the Iraqi army.

On January 3, 2020, by order of the then US President, Donald trump, an armed drone pulverized the vehicle in which they were Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mehdi al Muhandis, on the road leading to Baghdad International Airport.

On December 9, Iraq announced the “end of the combat mission” of the coalition, which has about 2,500 US military personnel and a thousand soldiers from the other member countries of the alliance, spread over three bases controlled by the forces. Iraqis. (AFP)

