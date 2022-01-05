It is uncovered! Donnaruma gets tired, breaks the silence and confesses how his true relationship with Keylor Navas is at PSG

2022-01-05

Mauricio Pochettino has a very difficult task every week at PSG, choosing a starting 11 for matches with a team full of stars.

The goal is one of the most difficult positions to choose from, as it features two of the best goalkeepers in the world, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas.

Barcelona crack refuses to leave and bombshell by Mbappé

In France there was too much speculation about the relationship between the two, so much so that they assured that they did not get along in the dressing room.

Those rumors were extinguished by Donnarumma, who in a talk on France TV revealed what his true relationship with the Costa Rican goalkeeper is like.