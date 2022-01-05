It is uncovered! Donnaruma gets tired, breaks the silence and confesses how his true relationship with Keylor Navas is at PSG

2022-01-05
Mauricio Pochettino has a very difficult task every week at PSG, choosing a starting 11 for matches with a team full of stars.
The goal is one of the most difficult positions to choose from, as it features two of the best goalkeepers in the world, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas.
In France there was too much speculation about the relationship between the two, so much so that they assured that they did not get along in the dressing room.
Those rumors were extinguished by Donnarumma, who in a talk on France TV revealed what his true relationship with the Costa Rican goalkeeper is like.
“I am very calm. I have a great relationship with Keylor Navas. We are friends and therefore there is no problem, although abroad they try to invent stories, and no, there is no problem. We are a great team and in all the great teams there is competition ”, he began by saying.
“We are both very calm, we work well and then it is the coach who makes his choices. We are at your disposal and ready to give our best ”, added the Italian goalkeeper.
“In Paris I have more pressure than in Milan, I am in a club that wants to win everything. This is just the beginning. My ambition has not changed: It is to win, win and win ”, Donnarumma closed.