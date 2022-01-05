it’s yours for only 60 euros

The Amazfit GTS falls to 60 euros in AliExpress Plaza, it is a great option in the smartwatch market.

The Amazfit GTS is one of the smart watches more interesting on the current scene, as it has good characteristics and a price that continues to fall free. Without going any further, now you can buy the Amazfit GTS for only 60 euros in AliExpress Plaza, with the possibility of choosing between the black, red and gray models.

Of course, there is a very important requirement that you must fulfill to be able to enjoy this offer: be a new AliExpress user. If you have already made a purchase with your current account, you can register with a new email address. Buying in AliExpress Plaza carries the free shipping from Spain, so you will have the smartwatch at home in just a few days. In addition, VAT is already included in the price and you have a return period of 15 days.

Buy the Amazfit GTS for only 60 euros

Just look at the Amazfit GTS to confirm that it is a very nice smart watch, with that square screen reminiscent of the Apple Watch. Whichever color you choose, you should know that it is not final, as the smartwatch bracelet can be exchanged for other 20-millimeter straps. As for the screen, it is a 1.65-inch AMOLED panel At 348 x 442 pixel resolution that looks very, very good.

The Amazfit GTS is a great companion for your physical activities, as it can be in charge of monitoring to let you know the calories burned, the distance traveled or the steps taken throughout the day. In this sense, it has 12 sports modes, GPS and 5 ATM water resistance.

Regarding health, the device integrates a heart rate sensor which can record the rhythm 24 hours a day. In addition, the watch has Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to the mobile phone, so you can receive notifications, know the weather information or control music playback.

Finally, the Amazfit GTS mounts a 220 mAh battery that promises to offer a two-week autonomy using functions such as the heart rate sensor, sleep control or physical activity monitoring. If you use it in basic mode, the battery life on a single charge can grow up to 46 days.

Related topics: Deals, Wearables

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe