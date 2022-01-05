Jacqie Rivera is the new CEO of Jenni Rivera Enterprises and Jenni Rivera Fashion | Famous

Jacqie Rivera, Jenni Rivera’s second daughter, assumes leadership of the two companies that the artist left, Jenni Rivera Enterprises, LLC and Jenni Rivera Fashion LLC, replacing her aunt Rosie Rivera, who had assumed responsibility for the business since the death of ‘La Diva de la Banda’ in 2012.
In a statement Jacqie said to be ” excited to take over as CEO of these two companies to preserve the legacy and reputation (as well as to grow) of these two businesses that my mother left in the hands of my Aunt Rosie and now me. “
The daughter of ‘The Great Lady’ explained that her appointment as CEO of the two companies represents the changing of the guard from one generation to the next.
Jacqie refutes alleged mismanagement by Rosie Rivera
The singer also denied the rumors that there were about mismanagement by her aunt Rosie Rivera during the time he was at the helm.
In the process, an audit was carried out that “did not find no crime, misappropriation or theft of trust funds by Rosie, acting as trustee, “the statement said.
“The beneficiaries and I wish our Aunt Rosie best of luck in all your new endeavors and we hope that our efforts in the future will make both her and our mother proud of us, “she added.
Good wishes from Rosie Rivera
For her part, Jenni Rivera’s sister expressed all her support for Jacqie as she began this new chapter.
“My sister is worth the weight of these last 9 years and more, but I am happy to pass the baton. I will continue to pray for Jacqie while assuming this role and cheering for my sister and nephews, “the press release reads.
The audit that fractured the Rivera Family
On May 31, 2021 it transpired that Johnny López supported by his sister Chiquis, asked his aunt Rosie Rivera for a audit to Jenni Rivera Enterprises, which marked a new family conflict due to the difference of opinions. By the end of october, Juan Rivera affirmed that the document was delivered to the lawyers of his nephews.
“I’m not into it, I don’t know all the details, but I do know that was delivered last week […] I believe that the lawyers of my nephews are reviewing it and making sure that everything is fine, first God in a couple of weeks that roll is over, “he said in an interview with the program ‘From first hand’ at that time.
In the recent statement sent by Jacqie and Rosie it is specified that there were no anomalies “misappropriation or theft” by Jenni’s sister during her tenure at the head of the companies.