Jamaica successfully completes the pilot test of its digital currency and anticipates its launch for the first quarter of this year

The Central Bank of Jamaica announced that the trial period of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC for its acronym in English) has ended successfully, so it plans to launch it for the first quarter of this year.

During the testing period, which lasted for eight months and ended in December, the Bank worked closely with digital currency provider eCurrency Mint.

This initial phase was limited to wallet providers that expressed their interest in participating in the program, such as the Banco Nacional Comercial, which joined the Central Bank to test the range of services that they will be able to offer using the CBDC. In this way, he managed to incorporate four small merchants and 53 consumers.

To meet the objective of the Central Bank to launch the digital currency in this first quarter, several objectives must be met, such as the incorporation into the system of new clients and of additional wallet providers, as well as the tests of transactions between clients from various wallet providers.

So far, 87 countries are exploring their own CBDC, 14 of which are in the pilot stage (including China and South Korea), while nine have already launched them on the market.