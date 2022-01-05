James started for Al Rayyan in the loss to Umm Salal

Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez played the 90 minutes with Al Rayyan, in the first game of 2022 in the Qatar League.
Unfortunately, Al Rayyan lost 2-1 to Umm Salal for the game corresponding to date 12 of the Qatar league.
James’ greatest contribution was in set pieces, both free kicks and corner kicks.
From one of its centers, the first goal for Al Rayyan scored by Ahmed Yasser was born to equalize the actions 1-1 at minute 25.
Finally, the Colombian club lost 3-2 and that result keeps it in a risky position in the league table.
The Colombian had reappeared in the Qatari team at the end of the year, in the 2-1 victory against Al Shamal on December 29.
James, played five games the previous year and scored a goal; Furthermore, he was in the final of the Emir Cup for 85 minutes.
The Colombian hopes to be key this year with his team, as they need good results, as they currently occupy box eight with 12 points, just three from entering the relegation zone.
Umm Salal, rival of Al Rayyan, occupies the sixth box of the Qatar League with 15 points and accumulates three consecutive victories, the last 2-0 against Al Arabi, on the previous date.