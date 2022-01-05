James started for Al Rayyan in the loss to Umm Salal

Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez played the 90 minutes with Al Rayyan, in the first game of 2022 in the Qatar League.

Unfortunately, Al Rayyan lost 2-1 to Umm Salal for the game corresponding to date 12 of the Qatar league.

James’ greatest contribution was in set pieces, both free kicks and corner kicks.

From one of its centers, the first goal for Al Rayyan scored by Ahmed Yasser was born to equalize the actions 1-1 at minute 25.

Finally, the Colombian club lost 3-2 and that result keeps it in a risky position in the league table.

The Colombian had reappeared in the Qatari team at the end of the year, in the 2-1 victory against Al Shamal on December 29.