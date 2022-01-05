Jim Corsi dies of terminal cancer | Baseball 123

Jose Mendivil @FernandoUchi

Jim Corsi, a former interviewer with 10 years of experience in the Major Leagues, died on Tuesday at the age of 60 after battling with terminal liver and colon cancer.

The former pitcher had announced his illness days before in an interview he gave to the Boston radio station WBZ in which he indicated his little care with his health.

In the brief speech the veteran pitcher stated “I know that if I die I will go to a better place. That’s number one. I feel sorry for everyone I will leave behind ”.

Sports career

Corsi, was a member of the last Oakland team to be champion of the 1989 World Series, that year’s dominating team and led by Hall of Fame Dennis Eckersley.

The former Boston Red Sox player was born in Newton Massachusetts and graduated from Newton North High School, later joining Division II with St. Leo University of Florida.

Florida was where MLB baseball scouts saw his talent and he was selected by the New York Yankees in the 1982 MLB Draft.

His development was somewhat slow, he spent four years in the minor league system of the Bronx Mules and two on the Boston farms before making his major league debut with the Oakland Athletics in 1988, with this team in its second year succeeding in winning. the World Series in 1989.

In a total of 10 seasons played between 1988 and 1999, Corsi posted a 3.25 ERA in 368 presentations with almost 500 inings of work in which he won 22 games and lost 24.

In his entire 10-year MLB career, the former pitcher played for the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Florida Marlins.