Juan Reynoso read the primer to a Uriel Antuna who promises to behave well in Cruz Azul

The arrival of Uriel Antuna to Cruz Azul was involved in controversy. The player left the Chivas de Guadalajara accused of indiscipline; The sources assure that the Brujo put women in the concentration hotel, and that this cost him the departure of the Flock and the subsequent signing by the Machine.

For that reason, at a press conference, Juan Reynoso assured that he had already read Antuna’s card and that he asked for discipline, but that he trusts that his new forward is orderly, professional and only has a bad image. “We had a precedent where They told us the same thing that he had problems of indiscipline and they were different things, and it is the case of Alexis Peña“, started.

“He was always a professional with us, There were no complaints in or out of training and with Uriel we hope it will be the same. We have talked about the moments he is living and the talent he has and the demand that he is going to have of us towards him and that he must also demand of us. He is a boy with enormous potential, a different talent in what is the genetics of the Mexican player “added DT.

But what does Reynoso expect? “Many times it ends up hurting the scandal more than the fact itself; I’m sure that at different times the players have been more or less undisciplined and when it transcends, the bad image comes. There are many players who have had more indiscipline but as they were more reserved we have them as serious. With everything that has happened, Uriel has to be efficiently intelligent to manage the times and with that he will improve his image and his performance.“, Hill.

What did Antuna say?

In his first interview as a Cruz Azul player, Uriel Antuna assured that he never felt supported by Chivas. “Me I never felt so wrapped up. That they had that confidence in me. With the technicians, yes, I always had that good communication that things said up front. I have no complaints, I never had anything against them, I don’t know if they against me, because the truth is I don’t know. I had some oversights, as it could have happened to anyone, and I tried to take the best and learn from the mistakes“, highlighted in a conversation with TUDN.

“You learn from mistakes and that’s what happened to me, I had to learn the hard way and you have to correct those mistakes that cross you out in some way. Ultimately it is not what you live daily, but the press focuses on what you do bad more than what you do good“added El Brujo about his arrival in Cruz Azul.

What do you promise the fans? Antuna pointed out that “I am more mature, more aware, more committed to giving my best. Reverse that bad image they have of me, that they see that it was not what happened or I am not as the press says. A way of playing with which I identify myself, I like it because of the direct way, I feel that it adapts a little more to my way of playing “.