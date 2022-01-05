Juan Reynoso received worrying news from Cristian Pavón and surprises Cruz Azul

Juan Reynoso Guzmán was surprised in the last hours with the news he received from Argentina regarding the situation that Cristian Pavón is experiencing.

January 04, 2022 · 2:30 p.m.

Cruz Azul is still in the process of hiring Cristian Pavón from Boca Juniors in Argentina, but Juan Reynoso Guzmán ended up receiving terrible news in the last hours about the footballer’s health.

After having presented an offer for five million dollars to take over the file of the former international player with the Albiceleste National Team, the final decision is on the side of the footballer who remains to define whether he agrees to go to Liga MX.

However, in the last hours, the former LA Galaxy footballer ended up receiving terrible news in the return to training of Boca Juniors where he was surprised with health problems.

Being close contact, Cristian Pavón ended up being surprised when he turned out to be positive for COVID and must remain isolated until he ends up putting aside the danger of infecting his colleagues.

“The players Rossi, Weigandt, Avila, Zambrano, Varela, Montes, Pavón and Salvio are positive for Covid and are already doing the corresponding isolation. Fabra and Battaglia presented compatible symptoms after the negative antigen test and await the result of the PCR” wrote the official Twitter account of the xeneize entity.

For his part, Pavón will continue in negotiations for being part of the Cement Machine for the following season in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, in which they will seek to win a good championship to dream of adding another trophy to their showcases.