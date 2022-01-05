Julio Iglesias climbed three spots on the Forbes list

Julio Iglesias has moved up three places on the list Forbes of the richest Spaniards in the world, due to the acquisition of new properties. In this way, using five of its societies, the artist bought some properties in Indian creek, Miami.

On the list Forbes of the 100 richest Spaniards Julio Iglesias it is a familiar face. The singer had a net worth of 800 million euros in 2020, the same figure as in 2019 and 50 million less than in 2018.

Due to these money movements, the Spanish it climbed three places in the magazine’s ranking. However, there is no minor detail. As posted by The country, the international investigation called Pandora Papers revealed that Iglesias has at least 20 companies in the British Virgin Islands.

It may interest you

“With the recent revelations, Iglesias’ patrimony would be increased by at least 116 million dollars (about 100 million euros), to easily exceed 900 million euros. Had he made this patrimony public, the singer would have climbed three posts on the list Forbes of 2020 and would have placed in position 26 “, according to reveals Forbes.

In this sense, the medium The country He also assured that the artist has used five of its partnerships to acquire the properties in Indian creek, the island that is in the paradise of Miami and is known as the bunker of the billionaires.

The current value of these homes currently stands at $ 112 million.