Kim Mi Soo, actress of ” Snowdrop ” with BlackPink’s Jisoo, dies

Kim mi soo, actress of “Snowdrop” Y Netflix’s “Hellbound”, died suddenly at the age of 29, as confirmed by his representation agency Landscape Entertainment.

“Today, we deliver the most tragic and heartbreaking news. LActress Kim Mi Soo left this world abruptly on January 5. After hearing the sudden news, Kim Mi Soo’s family has fallen into deep pain“writes a statement quoted by AllKPop.

What did Kim Mi Soo die of?

The agency also reported that the funeral will be held privately and asked the public to avoid “make speculations or rumors about the actress, so that the family of the deceased can respectfully dismiss her. ”

So far, the Korean media they do not report the causes of death of the actress nor if it happened for a moment of depression, since he was inside a project that has historically been controversial, but that in recent days a court refused to take it off the air, despite pressure from some South Korean netizens who say that “Snowdrop” is an inaccurate Korean drama.

For the moment, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has not released a comment., although in social networks the name of Kim Mi Soo quickly became a trend and fans of the BLACKPINK singer say goodbye with a tribute to his scenes in “Snowdrop”.

One of the best characters in Snowdrop. Thank you for introducing Jeongmin, Kim Misoo so well. We are grateful to see you work with Jisoo and we hope you had a good time filming snowdrop. Rest in peace angel 🥺🤍

Kim Mi Soo in “Snowdrop”

Kim Mi Soo had just returned to the small screen with the character Yeo jung min in the drama of JTBC ‘”Snowdrop“, which would be available through Disney Plus. In said Korean drama, she plays a roommate and close friend of the female lead. Eun Young Ro (interpreted by Jisoo from Blackpink ). ‘Snowdrop’ will now mark his last project before his untimely death.

Among other Korean dramas, Mi Soo also participated in ” The School Nurse Files“,” Hellboun “and” Hello and Bye, Mom “from Netflix.

