LAFC fans disapprove of Cherundolo’s arrival as coach

LOS ANGELES – This Monday morning, LAFC announced the appointment of Steve Cherundolo as its new manager. The club shared a video of Cherundolo on their social networks wearing the LAFC jacket and cap, being the first image of the new strategist with the club’s colors. The comments of the fans in response to said image, in the first instance, were not entirely positive.

The new LAFC strategist must show that he has the necessary credentials for the position. Getty Images

Cherundolo does not have a great career as a coach, so the initial response of the club’s fans was natural, who expected a coach with more weight and trajectory. The 42-year-old strategist will have his first experience at the helm of a first-rate team and will be only the second manager in the club’s history after the departure of Bob Bradley.

John Thorrington, co-president of LAFC, shared in an interview with ESPN Sports They met with several candidates of different profiles, but the proposal and analysis that Cherundolo presented to the board of directors convinced them.

Cherundolo headed the LAFC affiliate in the USL championship, Las Vegas Lights FC, last season. Fans were quick to point out that the results were not positive during his time in Las Vegas. They finished last in the Pacific division with just six wins, 23 losses and three draws. However, the focus with Las Vegas was player development, not so much the outcome.

Now, the demand for results with LAFC will be present, especially after missing the postseason in 2021 for the first time in the short history of the club. The Los Angeles institution wants to return to the fore and fight for the championship.

This is how some fans reacted: