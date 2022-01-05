Li Jingwei, the man who found his family 30 years after being kidnapped thanks to a map drawn from memory | Univision Mundo News

A man who was kidnapped when he was just a child managed to reunite with his family more than 30 years later thanks to the drawing of a map made from memory with the memories of his childhood.
Li Jingwei was 4 years old when he was kidnapped by a child trafficking ring in China.
Last December, Chinese media detailed, Li shared a hand-drawn map on a video app called Douyin. The authorities took the drawing and compared it to the map of a small town that matched the drawing. There they found the case of a woman who denounced the disappearance of her son decades ago.
After doing genetic DNA tests, it was determined that the young man and the woman were biological family.
Li Jingwei and the reunion with his family
This Saturday, just the first day of 2022, the family gathered in Yunnan province, where the authorities held a press conference.
In the scene, captured by several Chinese media, the family is seen next to the authorities, in front of the journalists. Shortly after, Li Jingwei is seen arriving, wearing a mask like everyone else.
At the reunion, the whole family breaks down in tears. Li Jingwei is seen kneeling on the ground in front of her mother, Yang Huilan, who then momentarily faints.
“My little one, why did you follow others?” Asked his mother, now 57, as she hugged her son. They both removed their masks to see each other.
Li was abducted in 1988 near the city of Zhaotong, in the province of Yunnan, located in southwest China, details the Chinese digital medium CnHubei.
It was sold to a family who lived about 1,800 kilometers (about 1,100 miles) away from their hometown.
Li, 37, now lives in the southern Guangdong province of the country. After unsuccessful searches by various means, he decided to turn to the internet.
“I am a boy who is looking for his home … A bald neighbor took me to Henan around 1989, when I was about four years old … this is a map of the area of my home taken from my memory “He said in a video that received millions of views.
The CnHubei medium details that Li didn’t remember his name or his parents’ names. Nor did he remember the name of his village, but if he had in his memory the configuration of his native town and his home.
For this reason, Li described in his video ponds that he remembered near his house and some bamboo groves. Also a building that looked like a school.
Li told Chinese media that his house had grass roofs, with a ditch around it. As he entered, he remembered a wooden ladder to the left from which he fell when he was little.
Speaking of the kidnapping, Li Jingwei vaguely remembered that when he was about 4 years old, The bald neighbor delivered him on a road to three young men on bicycles, who a few days later handed him over to a couple. They took him on a train trip with a family in Lankao, Henan.
Li Jingwei’s adoptive parents had three daughters and “they always wanted a son,” Li told reporters.
Following the publication of his handmade map, the Henan police picked up the story. After working on that map, they discovered that Li’s hometown was in Zhaotong, Yunnan, and they found his biological mother, Yang Huilan, who had reported more than three decades ago that her son was missing.
“It was 33 years of waiting, countless nights of longing and finally a hand-drawn map of memory,” Li wrote on his Douyin profile before the meeting, as quoted by the British news network BBC.
Child abduction in China is a widespread problem. Although the figures are difficult to pin down exactly, the US State Department estimated in 2015 that about 20,000 children were kidnapped per year in the Asian country.
