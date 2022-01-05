Liga MX. Pumas will maintain a risky bet for the Clausura 2022

After you’ve gotten a Final and one Semifinal with a small staff, Pumas will start in 2022 with a similar bet, trusting that Andres Lillini and his team will once again leave their hearts on the court to get results in a League where most clubs are reinforced semester by semester.

The Pumas continue looking for formulas to get reinforcements, either through player loans or transfers international with little poster, but his main bet will be the base formed in quarry, which at least already showed that it could with the package in two of the last three tournaments.

Lillini took responsibility for give minutes to home players and it has done so in the face of the difficulty of adding foreigners. They have been joined by foreigners who have at least contributed to the cats having played Liguilla.

So items like Nicolas Freire, Jose Rogério, Higor Meritao, Favio Alvarez, Diogo de Oliveira, Washington Corozo and for now Juan Dinenno, will be keys for Pumas at the Closing 2022.

Important departures

The main floor of the Pumas is the midfielder Erik Lira, who will be part of Cruz Azul as of Closing 2022, after both directives reached a agreement for the signing of the youth emerged from Cantera and is one of the main promises future in Mexican soccer.

Lira received the chance from Andres Lillini and he responded with character and good play. However, faced with the need to continue balancing finances, the board agreed to negotiate his letter.

In the rumor market, the name of Juan Dinenno as another possible casualty of Pumas. This would be very sensitive because the Argentine forward is the club’s top scorer with five goals in the last contest. However, there is a possibility that Palmeiras, which would leave Pumas a significant sum of money.

With both outputs, Pumas I could already think of foreign players although for now the only registration they have assured is that of the midfielder Juan jose Miguel, who will take the place of Lira.

The youth squad would join names like Alek Álvarez, Jerónimo Rodríguez, Carlos Gutiérrez, Alan Mozo, Emanuel Montejano, Marco García and Bryan Mendoza as the most visible faces of the new generation of homegrown players, in what seems to be the same bet of the felines.