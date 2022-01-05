Livia Brito, models nude outfit from a large window

Livia Brito, in a long nude dress, sweeps at the beginning of the year | Instagram

Livia Brito, figure from a glass wall with a tight nude dress in nude color with which she started the week with an air of a beautiful diva.

The “TV actress“, Livia Brito, strong ground during this 2021 upon her return to television with the success of” La Desalmada “it is with this same impulse that the” Cuban “closed 2021 with a flourish, looking more beautiful than ever.

The beautiful actress with hazel eyes and a curvy silhouette, Livia brito, featured in a snapshot in which she appears with a tight nude dress that highlighted her curves.

The “daughter of actor Rolando Brito and Gertrudis Pestana”, who closed and began the year undertaking new adventures in the republic, is a fanatic of the trips in which her current sentimental partner, Mariano Martínez, has been her great accomplice.

The one remembered for debuting in Televisa novels as “Triumph of Love“In 2010, it has not only become also, not only one of the most prominent on Instagram, accumulating a total of 6.8 million subscribers.

Its great popularity on the platforms has crowned it as the “queen of tik tok“, who enjoys sharing diverse content on the app.

The muse of the “aLIVIAnados”, Livia Brito Pestana, is captured from a great wall of glass windows wearing her long black hair that has distinguished her during all these years.

Famous for productions like “The Pilot“and” Doctors: Life Line, “added a tag to a video that reads” Happy Monday, “(Happy Monday).

In the last months of the year, the also presenter of “Dancing for a Dream“She documented some of her trips to Acapulco, and Xcaret, where she appeared with some friends and her personal trainer, who has become inseparable from the native of Ciego de Ávila, born on July 21, 1986.