Lorenzo Insigne accepted Toronto FC’s offer and will join the club in the summer

In the absence of official confirmation from the clubs and the MLS, the Italian attacker Lorenzo Insigne will be Toronto FC’s new player after having reached an agreement with the Canadian team.

After several weeks of speculation about the future of the Napoli captain, this Tuesday, Fabrizio Romano announced that Insigne decided to accept Toronto’s offer to arrive as a free agent to the MLS team.

The deal will link Insigne and Toronto for the next five years and will be for $ 12 million per season. in addition to bonuses close to 4.5 million, a figure that will make the Napoli captain a record player in United States soccer.

In addition, Romano stressed that Insigne himself made the decision to end his tie with Napoli and play the remainder of the season with the Italian team to later undertake his new adventure in North American football.

Key dates for the outcome of the Insigne case

Now that it is practically a fact that the Italian player will play in MLS starting next summer, Gianluca Di Marzio himself revealed that It will be between Friday and Saturday when the contract that links the Italian with Toronto is signed, in such a way that next Monday, January 10, the announcement about Insigne’s arrival on the Canadian team starting July 1.