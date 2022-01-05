Lorenzo Insigne will play in the MLS with a millionaire salary

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 04.01.2022 08:37:24





The Major League Soccer continues to give something to talk about, after the Italian Lorenzo Insigne agreed to play next season with him Toronto fc, where he will arrive as a free player when his contract with him ends Napoli.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the forward of 30 years reached an agreement with the Canadian cadre, which it will join in July after signing a contract for five and a half years.

Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli to Toronto FC, here we go and confirmed! Deal fully agreed, Lorenzo has accepted Toronto bid and he’s joining as free agent in July. ???????????? #TorontoFC @SkySport Deal to be signed within this week, as per @DiMarzio. Five-and-half year contract confirmed. pic.twitter.com/jUXbDouQF8 – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2022

The link will be until December 2027 and after he stamped his signature, the official announcement would be given by the Toronto fc, even if Distinguished decided to fulfill the remainder of his contract with him Napoli until June.

The Italian player will win 11.5 million euros per season, already with the tax deduction.

The Toronto fc breaks the market again by adding an Italian figure to its staff, since in 2015 they signed Sebastian giovinco of the Juventus, where it became a historical element, named the Most valuable Player in the 2015 season.