Lorenzo Méndez lives a terrible accident while driving his car accompanied by his daughter

Lorenzo Mendez He began the year living a tremendous scare in the United States while driving his car accompanied by his adorable daughter.

Through his Instagram stories, the music producer shared the horrible moment he experienced while driving his car when one of his tires came out of place.

“My people, especially the kids who want to buy tires, big wheels, I have always loved big wheels all my life, all my life, since I have a car, but look“Began by saying the ex-partner of Chiquis Rivera placeholder image by showing how his car looked after the unexpected moment when the tire came off.

“When you buy something that should not go, look what just happened to me”Said Méndez in the audiovisual in which he was quite worried.

He explained that his daughter and the other girl he was with are in good health and the accident fortunately did not happen to adults.

“Blessed God the girls are fine, but out of nowhere the tire came off, look at that!”, He expressed.

Divorce with Chiquis Rivera

Let us remember that Lorenzo and Chiquis had a relationship in which they even walked down the aisle assuring that they would love each other forever, however, a short time later, they announced that their marriage had come to an end due to numerous problems between them and therefore, they were processing your divorce.

Several months have passed since they confirmed their separation although they have not formalized their divorce. Supposedly, this is because Lorenzo “did not want to sign” the papers to finalize the process.

This is why Jenni Rivera’s daughter went to a judge to punish her ex-partner and pressure him to sign the necessary document.

“I am sending e-mails almost (every day); begging that you please sign and they have not answered me. It’s been about four months now. What am I asking for (money)? Not at all. I have nothing to ask of anyone. Thank God, I work for my thing. Nothing to ask of him, ”Chiquis said a few weeks ago, revealing the reason why they had not been able to complete the process.

“To date we have not received any response from Lorenzo and this case cannot proceed until the declaration is submitted. Lorenzo is using this divorce process to get attention in the news media. I have no other option but to ask the court to force Lorenzo to present his statement and to sanction him with a fine of 5,000 dollars, “the document introduced by the singer was read.

Lorenzo’s version

Before the statements of the Rivera family member, Lorenzo assured that although the process has not ended, it has not been because he did not place his signature, but because they are requesting even the smallest papers from him.

“They keep asking me for papers, there is nothing to sign. “They are asking me even the papers if my dog ​​is vaccinated,” said Méndez.