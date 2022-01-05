Lucerito Mijares raises dating rumors

Lucerito Mijares has not only earned a place in the entertainment world thanks to his undeniable talent, inherited by his parents Lucero and Mijares. The 16-year-old girl began her career sheltered by her parents, and little by little she has shown that her thing is to be behind the microphone, with a voice that conquered her own audience. That is why, beyond her life in show business, her fans try to find more details of her personal sphere, such as the private school she attends or who could be her first boyfriend.

© @ oficialmijares

The young woman unleashed the rumors by some photographs with Emiliano Gatica, a guy famous for his posts on Tik Tok. In the images, they are seen hugging and smiling. In addition, Lucerito comments leaving several “I love you” and red hearts for him. In another of his publications, he admired how good he looked and he replied: “I adore you and I miss you very, very much ❤️”.

However, this does not mean that there is a love relationship between them, because like Lucero’s daughter, other girls make the same comments to the artist who, like the young singer, shares a taste for music.

Emiliano Gatica, in favor of Lucerito’s privacy

After the rumors got bigger, Emiliano was in charge of hiding the evidence, at least on his Instagram profile. The photos in which Lucerito appeared are no longer visible, nor are some of the comments that his fans talked about so much. A tactic to try to put speculation behind.

© @ emilianogaticaa

Emiliano, like Lucerito, carries music in his veins. His grandfather is the Chilean singer and songwriter, Lucho Gatica, who is known as The king of the bolero. In his family there are other famous names: Luis Gatica, actor known for his portrayal as Cayetano in the soap opera Ruby. Also highlights Alfredo Gatica, whom many remember as Ricardo Segura in The neighbor.

