Luis Miguel drives his fans crazy with a mysterious VIDEO, does “El Sol” return in 2022?

Luis Miguel is one of the great singers in Mexico whose songs reached the new generations thanks to his bioseries in Netflix, something that would have motivated him to return with new material as fans assured that a mysterious video shared on their social networks is a sign that he will resume his career in 2022.

The appearances of “El Sol” are rare both in social networks and in public, so this weekend was taken as a sign of his fans about his possible return after a difficult moment in his personal life and career. It almost bankrupted him.

In their social networks, a video was shared with the legend “2022 …” which is accompanied by a ballad and the comments were immediate, most of the users expressed their emotion and asked the singer for new music to surprise them this year.

So far no details have been given on the Luis Miguel’s plans For his career, his last album was “México por siempre” which he released in 2017 but the composer Carlos Macías revealed in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante that “El Sol” will be working on new songs for some time.

What will happen to Luis Miguel?

“Luis Miguel: the series”Not only did he reveal details about the singer’s difficult childhood and his career in music under the demands of his father, Luisitio Rey, until he became independent and continued on his own, gradually moving away from his family.

The last chapters the Netflix series showed the crisis that Luis Miguel was going through in the midst of lawsuits and breach of contracts for which he was on the verge of lose all your fortune, it would have been the production that revived his career and brought him back to the public.

According to the businessman Carlos Bremer, the interpreter of “Hasta que meorgó” obtained more than 5 million dollars as earnings just for the First season of the series, something that would have allowed him to get ahead in the middle of great debts.

Luis Miguel managed to raise his fame on the new platforms, because in the midst of turmoil on Netflix he achieved a record than 5 billion views on Spotify.

