Luis Miguel launches a new video and they suspect his return

Luis Miguel returns to music? Video unleashes suspicions

Luis Miguel has been away from the stage for some years, due to the possibility of a possible return of “Sun of Mexico“It drives millions of fans crazy.

The singerLuis Miguel, now 51 years old, is not distinguished precisely by being a faithful regular on social networks, however, from his Instagram account, a video stopped his admirers on their head.

From the official Instagram account of the “Puerto Rican star“, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, a new video appeared in which the legend” 2022 “appears.

With golden letters and a flash of glitter you can hear one of the great successes sounding in the voice of Luis Miguel: “Delirium”.

Photo: Instagram Capture



It should be said that the video only lasts a few seconds and refers only to the new year that has just begun, which for many has meant some clue of the next projects that the interpreter could have. presentations?

After staying more than 3 years away from his artistic career, time that the interpreter of “When the sun heats“He took advantage of it very well, focusing on the preparation and launch of the three seasons of his bioseries.

Despite the criticism, the Netflix project, starring Diego Boneta and a great cast, turned out to be a resounding success and, in turn, would pave the way for “Micky“resume your artistic career.

Only his successes, which have become a classic, began to sound again on all platforms and the name of Luis Miguel once again touched the top, something that he “Mexican“Born in Puerto Rico, he would take advantage of it in one way or another, hitherto unknown.

Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, could return with new musical projects or even tours, if we talk about the dreams of his hundreds of fans, who even cry out for new albums.

The short video, published just a day ago, obtained a total of 687,735 views, so far it is the most recent from the “discographic producer“, who is expected, in the coming days announce more news about what he would bring in his hands.