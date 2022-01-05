Lukaku said he was not happy at Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel confirms the decision he has made with his future

2022-01-04

Belgian striker Romelu lukaku presented his apologies for a controversial interview to an Italian television and was reinstated in the group of players of the Chelsea ahead of the first leg of the League Cup semifinals, on Wednesday, said the coach Thomas Tuchel.

“I am not happy with the situation but I am a hard worker and I must not give up,” said the Belgian attacker a few days ago in statements to Sky Sport Italia.

See: Real Madrid launches an offer of 50 million to sign Mbappé now

“He excused himself and has returned to collective training” on Tuesday, explained the German DT, a few days after leaving the group out of Lukaku for the Premier against Liverpool (2-2).

Signed for 115 million euros this season from Inter Milan, Lukaku had given an interview to Sky Italia in mid-December, where he claimed to be unhappy with his situation in the Blues and slyly criticized the game of Tuchel.

The images were released three days before the game against the Reds with whom Chelsea fight behind leader Manchester City.

“For me, the most important thing was to understand. And understand very clearly, “he explained Tuchel.

Also: Erling Haaland passes from Real Madrid and chooses to sign for Xavi’s FC Barcelona

“He has not done it on purpose to create a tumult ahead of this very important match. And it is the first time that he behaves like this ”, said the coach.

He also downplayed the scope of his words, which surprised London fans.